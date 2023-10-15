ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, October 16th, 2023: We’re going to see yet another return of summer-like conditions this week...the good news is the start of the workweek looks decent before temperatures start to warm up again.

It’ll be another chilly start across the area Monday with early morning lows down into the low to mid-40s for the majority. It’s looking to be the coolest morning of the season so far. As the day progresses, temperatures will make their way into the 70s across the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 72°. Conditions will be quiet and sunny to start off the workweek.

A ridge of high pressure is building off to the west and will move east as the week progresses. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s and possibly into the 90s for the midweek. A weak cold front will move through the region Wednesday into Thursday shaving a few degrees off of the high temperatures, but still keeping conditions warm. As we head into next weekend we’ll see temperatures warming once again flirting with the 90s. Through the extended, conditions look quiet and dry.

