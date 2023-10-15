2023 Tattoo and Barber Convention

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Tatts and Fades had a tattoo and barber convention this weekend at the Midland Horseshoe Arena.

Tattoos artists from across the nation were a part of this convention to compete for bragging rights.

The tattoo competition served as an opportunity for many artists to put themselves on the map and there was some nice hardware to go with it.

“A lot of people who are winning these awards are giving sponsorships from artists. Other company brands are giving them stencil stuff and ink brands things like that.” said Evil Ink Tattoo Artist Chris Hernandez.

Not only will they earn sponsorships, but their artwork will be in magazines.

More than enough reason for an artist to want to win it all.

“It’s called the best of shows. That’s like one of our bigger awards. That’s the award for the entire show. So when you have a person win that, you have other artist that are trying to win that, so they come the next year and stuff and try outduel each other over and over again,” said Hernandez.

The award opens up new opportunities for them to take their artwork to the next level.

“It pretty much opens doors for you for next conventions and other travels. you’re able to post it. you end up in magazines.” said Hernandez.

The tattoo competition helps artists to learn new skills and to hone their craft.

“It is good to know that you can win something at the same time it challenges you so in order to master your skill and try something different and win a trophy. Is a good self-accomplishment for it.” said Jesus Gonzalez.

About fifty tattoo artists competed in this event at the tattoo festival.

