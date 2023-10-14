Ring of Fire: A look at the Annular Eclipse from one of the best spots in the country

MIDLAND AND ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Across Midland and Odessa, residents watched the skies for two hours for a quick look at the ring of fire.

People from all corners of the country traveled to West Texas to see the moon cover the sun.

Eclipse viewers gather in Midland to see the Ring of Fire (Lauren Munt- CBS7)

Data was captured via weather balloons, and various experts sent that information to NASA.

The eclipse was a learning experience for all ages.

Looking at the eclipse directly can cause damage to the eyes, so viewers protect themselves through the use of glasses, monitors, and homemade contraptions.

Nothing was going to keep people from viewing this eclipse, not even the chilly temperatures, which grew colder as the moon continued to cover the sun.

As totality got closer, viewers passed the time by playing with their shadows.

This phenomenon happens when an eclipse becomes closer to totality, anything that can cast a shadow while allowing small amounts of sunlight to peer through will create a crescent shape.

It was not long until the moment finally came, the ring of fire was closing.

Crowds grew silent in anticipation, glasses were slowly lifted to the eyes, and everyone held their breath.

Suddenly cheers erupted as the moon covered the sun, leaving a perfect ring of light.

The sight was better than anyone could have imagined.

As the initial shock wore off viewers began to pull out their phones and various cameras, hoping to capture this once-in-a-lifetime moment and save it to remember.

