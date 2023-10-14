Ring of Fire: A look at the Annular Eclipse from one of the best spots in the country

Eclipse viewers wore glasses to protect themselves from the sun's bright rays
Eclipse viewers wore glasses to protect themselves from the sun's bright rays(Lauren Munt- CBS7)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND AND ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Across Midland and Odessa, residents watched the skies for two hours for a quick look at the ring of fire.

People from all corners of the country traveled to West Texas to see the moon cover the sun.

Eclipse viewers gather in Midland to see the Ring of Fire
Eclipse viewers gather in Midland to see the Ring of Fire(Lauren Munt- CBS7)

Data was captured via weather balloons, and various experts sent that information to NASA.

Caption

The eclipse was a learning experience for all ages.

Caption

Looking at the eclipse directly can cause damage to the eyes, so viewers protect themselves through the use of glasses, monitors, and homemade contraptions.

Caption

Nothing was going to keep people from viewing this eclipse, not even the chilly temperatures, which grew colder as the moon continued to cover the sun.

Caption

As totality got closer, viewers passed the time by playing with their shadows.

This phenomenon happens when an eclipse becomes closer to totality, anything that can cast a shadow while allowing small amounts of sunlight to peer through will create a crescent shape.

Caption

It was not long until the moment finally came, the ring of fire was closing.

Crowds grew silent in anticipation, glasses were slowly lifted to the eyes, and everyone held their breath.

Suddenly cheers erupted as the moon covered the sun, leaving a perfect ring of light.

Caption

The sight was better than anyone could have imagined.

Caption

As the initial shock wore off viewers began to pull out their phones and various cameras, hoping to capture this once-in-a-lifetime moment and save it to remember.

Caption

READ NEXT: Way Out West Texas: Ring of Fire

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Midland Police arrest two for murder
At approximately 10:14 on Saturday, October 7, 2023, Pecos Emergency Services and the Pecos...
Explosion kills 2 in Pecos Saturday
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Midland is getting a zoo.
Midland is getting a zoo
Even though many other areas that don’t depend on Midland-Odessa are still considered west...
Where does West Texas begin and where does it end?

Latest News

Capturing the eclipse on camera
Capturing the eclipse on camera
Reactions to the Annular Solar Eclipse in West Texas
Reactions to the Annular Solar Eclipse in West Texas
Eclipse viewers exclaim at the sight of the "Ring of Fire"
Eclipse viewers exclaim at the sight of the "Ring of Fire"
2023 Annular Eclipse
2023 Annular Eclipse