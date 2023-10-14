RECAP: Odessa Permian stuns rival Midland Legacy

Watch the video for CBS7′s team coverage of Permian’s epic win, featuring highlights, the game-winning plays, an interview with Coach Jeff Ellison, and more.
By Jakob Brandenburg, Tyler Poglitsch and Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers scored a two-point conversion with seconds left in the game to upset rival Midland Legacy 32-31 on Friday at Astound Broadband Stadium.

Watch the video for CBS7′s team coverage of Permian’s epic win, featuring highlights, the game-winning plays, an interview with Coach Jeff Ellison, and reaction from sports anchors Jakob Brandenburg and Jair Brooks-Davis.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Midland Police arrest two for murder
Multiple crashes reported in Odessa
Multiple crashes reported on I-20 in Odessa
At approximately 10:14 on Saturday, October 7, 2023, Pecos Emergency Services and the Pecos...
Explosion kills 2 in Pecos Saturday
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Midland is getting a zoo.
Midland is getting a zoo

Latest News

Watch the video for CBS7′s team coverage of Permian’s epic win, featuring highlights, the...
RECAP: Odessa Permian stuns rival Midland Legacy
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High moves to 2-0 after defeating Frenship 38-28
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High moves to 2-0 after defeating Frenship 38-28
Odessa Bronchos move to 2-0 in district after defeating San Angelo 71-70
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa Bronchos move to 2-0 in district after defeating San Angelo
Odessa Bronchos move to 2-0 in district after defeating San Angelo 71-70
Odessa Bronchos move to 2-0 in district after defeating San Angelo