Reactions to the Annular Solar Eclipse in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thousands of people all across West Texas looked into the sky to witness the annular solar eclipse.

At exactly 11:43 Saturday morning not a single person in West Texas took their eyes off the sun to witness the annular solar eclipse.

“It was very amazing because I’ve never seen this before in my life. The ring of fire was cool” said Gabriel S, First-time Eclipse Viewer

And because of how cool the Ring of Fire was it made our area a prime location for people to travel from all across the country to come see this eclipse.

“I mean I didn’t expect there to be that many people because this is an annular eclipse but then I have to remember that even if it’s an annular eclipse, eclipses only happen maybe once or twice a year and so I mean to further touch on that the total solar eclipse in April is going to be the last one crossing the US in something like 20 years so it really is once or twice in a lifetime experience for most people” Travis P, Student at Western Kentucky University

But for Mike Kentrianakis chasing eclipses is what he loves to do as he traveled with his team from Illinois to help not just prepare for April’s total eclipse but to also further study our sun.

“But knowing the sun, the sun has a direct influence on our weather and what’s happening on Earth. And that’s important. That’s very important to know as much as we can because it’s all a mystery. Like the mystery of the corona and why it’s so hot, how is it that something inside is so cooler, and as it goes out it gets hotter and defusing? We still have that unexplained” Mike Kentrianakis, Southern Illinois University of Carbondale

Now don’t worry. If you missed the annular eclipse on April 8th there will be a total solar eclipse but you won’t want to miss that one since there won’t be another one visible in our area for another 50 years.

