Midlanders helping Midlanders at the Texas Size Garage Sale

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - From the moment you arrive at the Texas Size Garage Sale, you’ll see the rows of parked cars and the long lines of shoppers, it is clear, that this isn’t your parents’ garage sale.

But despite how intimidating this may seem to some, there are many who are willing to brave the lines to attend the Texas Size Garage Sale.

“I was number 249 in line,” said shopper, Lori Laughlin.

Upon entering the warehouse where the event has been held for many years one begins to understand what all the fuss is about.

“Kids clothes, shoes camping, my daughter’s getting trees.” said shopper, Lori Laughlin.

“A small little heater for me and Kerriondra, and some CDs that people don’t, I got a couple of those, spiritual, the more spiritual the better it makes me feel,” said Anna Clark & Kerriondra Williams.

The event started 34 years ago when Peggy Thorson came up with the idea of a garage sale as a way to raise money for Meals on Wheels.

It started small but has since grown considerably.

“the first year we made $800 and we thought we were in the money, you know, and she passed away a few years ago, but she got to come the year that we did a quarter of a million…” said Steven Porterfield a long-time volunteer

And it has continued to grow thanks to the generosity of Midlanders.

“This building was donated to us and then another Midlander paid for a new roof, and that same lady just paid for a new parking lot for us all paved, so in Midland, people support this,” said Steven Porterfield.

And that is the essence of what the Texas Size Garage Sale is all about, Midlanders helping Midlanders.

From the shoppers to the volunteers, a community comes together for the good of those in need.

Every $8 spent at the Texas Size Garage Sale pays for another meal for Meals on Wheels.

The event continues through the weekend of Oct. 21st.

