Market Street Solar Eclipse Watch Party

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In our continuing coverage of today’s eclipse Market Street had a watch party for people to enjoy and to watch the annular solar eclipse.

People came together with their families to witness the eclipse in person.

Starting at 10 am this morning, Market Street off of JBS and 42nd street served not just breakfast to people who were at the watch party but served as a place to enjoy this fun-filled morning.

People from all across the country traveled to West Texas to have the best view of the eclipse.

“Do some research on the internet to find out the best location to watch. The best options was to watch San Antonio and Odessa but Odessa was clear, so we decided to come here.” said New York resident Apurv Patel.

Because of the path the sun and moon took, West Texas had one of the best seats across the country and made it an easy drive for anyone in the area.

“It is exciting because you don’t have to drive far. You are right there in your own backyard practically so and you see the group and gathering. You are right their part of it. So, it’s part of history.” said Odessan Mary Marvin.

Whether it was glasses, telescopes or homemade eclipse viewers people did whatever it took to get a glimpse at the eclipse today.

“Seeing it here in Odessa, oh my goodness. Initially, I wasn’t sure how it was going to look. I saw pictures of it but when it actually happened. There was that ring of fire. Just oh my goodness just gorgeous. It truly was an experience.” said Dallas resident Niral Patel.

People can now check the solar eclipse off their bucket list.

This was a watch party event that they will remember.

“Something that I am going to remember is the ring of fire. I mean truly, once you see it. You can’t take it out of your mind.” said Patel.

