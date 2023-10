ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Bronchos defeated the San Angelo Bobcats 71-70 on Friday night and move to 2-0 in district play.

The Bronchos prepare to face the 2-0 Midland Bulldogs next week at Broadband Stadium.

Watch above for the highlights against San Angelo.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.