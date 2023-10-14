Eclipse chasers travel to West Texas for Ring of Fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - At 11:43 AM Saturday, October 14th, West Texans will experience a once-in-a-lifetime event as well as have front-row seats to an annular solar eclipse.

However, this eclipse is not just limited to West Texans. People from all corners of the country have made their way to West Texas to view this extraordinary event.

Mike Kentrianakis is traveling from Queens, New York where he and a team of three others are studying this eclipse to help further understand how our sun works

“But knowing the sun, the sun has a direct influence on our weather and what’s happening on earth. And that’s important. That’s very important to know as much as we can because it’s all a mystery. Like the mystery of the corona and why it’s so hot, how is it that something inside is so cooler, and as it goes out it gets hotter and defusing? We still have that unexplained” said Mike Kentrianakis, Southern Illinois University of Carbondale

What we will be seeing on Saturday is an annular, or “ring of fire,” eclipse which occurs when the moon is in front of the sun, creating a circle of light with darkness in the middle.

