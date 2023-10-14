ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, October 15th, 2023: Buckle up everyone! We’re going on another temperature rollercoaster ride this week!

Sunday will start off on a bit of a chilly note with early morning lows down into the 40s and 50s. If you’re out and about in the morning hours, you might want to grab a jacket before heading out the door. High temperatures across the region Sunday will be nice and mild again with highs in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 71°. Conditions through the day will be quiet with lots of sunshine and blue skies.

Sadly, all good things must come to an end. As the week progresses, temperatures will warm back up once again into the 80s and possibly 90s. There will be a slight cooldown for the middle of the week with temperatures dropping from the upper-80s to the low-80s, but overall, it’s going to be another warm week across the region. Along with warm temperatures, precipitation chances remain slim to none as high pressure slides back across the region. Let’s hope we see temperatures staying “fall-like” soon.

