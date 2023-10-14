Canyon takes down Hereford in battle of top regarded district foes

Canyon defeats Hereford
Canyon defeats Hereford(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles defeated the Hereford Whitefaces Friday night 30-13 in district action.

Canyon moving to 1-0 in district action and Hereford now sitting at 1-1.

The Whitefaces came out of the gates hot as they scored on the first drive going up 7-0 quick. The Eagles answered back quick though, tying it up 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Despite forcing a few turnovers from Canyon in the first half, Hereford’s offense could not capitalize on them.

Canyon scored once more before heading into the locker room to go up 14-7.

In the end, in the battle of the one loss teams, Canyon came out on top 30-13.

The Whitefaces will head into their open week before taking on Randall on October 27th.

Canyon will head home to Happy State Bank Stadium to face off against the rival Randall Raiders next Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Midland Police arrest two for murder
Multiple crashes reported in Odessa
Multiple crashes reported on I-20 in Odessa
At approximately 10:14 on Saturday, October 7, 2023, Pecos Emergency Services and the Pecos...
Explosion kills 2 in Pecos Saturday
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Midland is getting a zoo.
Midland is getting a zoo

Latest News

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Odessa High’s Mikey Cota
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Odessa High’s Mikey Cota
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Odessa High’s Mikey Cota
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Mikey Cota
Midland High School Senior Wide Receiver Alex Gonzalez pursuing a career in Acting.
Midland High School Wide Receiver Alex Gonzalez pursuing a career in acting.
Coahoma Bulldogettes softball team posing with state championship rings
Coahoma softball receives state championship rings
Watch the video to see the ring presentation, and hear from seniors Brynn Rodgers and Karleigh...
Coahoma softball receives state championship rings