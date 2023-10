ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For the second week in a row, the MOJO Band from Panther Land has won the CBS7 Band of the Week.

The Permian Band faced off against the Legacy Rebel Band in Week 8 of High School Football.

It was a landslide vote, as the Panthers dominated the Rebels 14,583 to 3,337.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.