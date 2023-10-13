“Trinity 4″ filing lawsuit against city of Midland, Midland County, District Attorney and MPD detective

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the attorney for Shelby Hammer, Adrianne Clifton, Todd Freese, and Chrystal Myers the 4 are filing a civil lawsuit against the City of Midland, Midland District Attorney Lodolf, Midland County, and Midland Police Department detective Jennie Alonzo.

Documents from attorney Frank Sellers say the lawsuit is for the defendants’ violations of the United States Constitution and the laws of the United States. The lawsuit was filed Friday.

The suit says that the defendants want punitive damages and are seeking a jury trial.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.