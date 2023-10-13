Molly Maid’s years-long support of Safe Place sees local business support

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One Midland business has raised awareness about domestic violence and fundraised for nearly two decades.

It’s called Molly Maid of Midland-Odessa and they’ve gathered donations for Safe Place of the Permian Basin for 19 years.

Historically, Molly Maid has raffled off a free cleaning service. This year, they wanted to go bigger and they were met with overwhelming support from local businesses.

Fourteen businesses have offered to help with a gift basket that is valued in the thousands. Prizes range from a photoshoot to spa services and gym passes.

“Their generosity was overwhelming. They just donated services and goods, yeah, whatever you want. So we have a huge amount,” Owner Marshall Patton said.

Each raffle ticket is $50 and all proceeds go to Safe Place.

The fundraiser comes at a time when a need for service is growing. In the 15 counties Safe Place serves, family violence homicides more than doubled in 2022 compared to 2021. That’s according to data compiled by Safe Place from the state.

That’s a troubling trend, said Lee Anna Good, director of development at Safe Place. Chances are, you know someone facing domestic violence, she said.

“Everybody, first of all, should be aware that domestic violence is a problem in our community and they probably know somebody that’s undergoing it right now, but there’s a lot of fear and shame involved to those who are in the middle of it,” Good said.

That prevalence is why Molly Maid is committed to the cause. They also want to ensure their efforts benefit their neighbors.

“It’s local, actually, and they help the people here,” Patton said. “And this is our community and this is our home. Always has been and always will be. So the money that we raise, we want it to stay right here in the Permian Basin.”

Safe Place will provide free shelter, food, transportation, counseling and other basic necessities to anyone in need and their children.

To do that, Good says they depend on givers like Molly Maid.

“Molly Maid has been so consistent,” Good said. “And for us to be able to count year after year on their support means that we can plan ahead.”

If you are facing domestic violence, you can call Safe Place’s 24/7 hotline at 1-800-967-8928.

To enter the raffle, you can give a cash or check to any Molly Maid employee, or head here and email your receipt to Midland@mollymaid.com.

