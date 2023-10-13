Hispanic Heritage Month: Cuban sandwich shop brings food, music, and a Caribbean culture to West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we like to highlight people and businesses run by people who come from unique backgrounds.

One local business known as El Cache Tunero is a Cuban sandwich shop that brings a caribbean taste to West Texas.

The name “El Cache Tunero” comes from the town that Jordy Castillo and many other Cubans in West Texas are originally from.

Las Tunas, Cuba is near the center of Cuba, and now a glimpse of their hometown made it to the land of oil and gas.

The style of food they aim for is more towards comfort food, but they also use lots of spices.

Cuban styled sandwiches with pork and beef, as well as Agua Frescas with ingredients that come from Florida.

Many of the people that come from Cuba say the economy in Cuba is so bad that the only option is to leave their home country.

They usually land on Florida, but now, they find that it’s even difficult to live there.

“Realistically Cuban people normally go to Florida. Because that’s our type of climate. But it seems like it’s gotten very heavy with a larger population that the number of jobs have gone down so we came here.” said Jordany Castillo, employee at El Cache Tunero.

Castillo said that it’s becoming more common for people from Cuba to call West Texas their home.

Though it’s easy to say but not many can make the decision to leave their family behind.

“It’s really difficult. I have my mom back in Cuba and she’s an older lady. She’s 70. And she’s also sick. So, it really hurts not to have her here with me.” said Castillo.

Castillo said that they get a variety of customers whether they’re hispanic or not, but the people that continue to come back are those that are from Cuba.

“Because it’s food that they’re used to eating and so when you pass so much time here, you crave something that you like. " said Castillo.

This shop has been open for two years and Castillo said that his brother, who owns this shop, plans to open another shop in Midland to spread the Tunero flavor across West Texas.

