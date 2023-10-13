Federal agency awards $500 million to develop nasal COVID-19 vaccines

FILE - With the grant money, in the future some vaccines may come in the form of nasal sprays...
FILE - With the grant money, in the future some vaccines may come in the form of nasal sprays or patches on the skin instead of jabs in the arm.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than $500 million has been awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to advance the development of potential COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

With the grant money, in the future some vaccines may come in the form of nasal sprays or patches on the skin instead of jabs in the arm.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that it has picked three initial next-generation vaccine candidates.

Those Phase 2b clinical trials are set to begin as early as this winter.

The funding is part of Project NextGen, a $5 billion government initiative to develop new and more durable COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

More than $1.4 billion was awarded in August.

The intra-nasal vaccine candidates are administered as sprays in the nostrils and have the potential to target viruses at the site of infections.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Midland Police arrest two for murder
Multiple crashes reported in Odessa
Multiple crashes reported on I-20 in Odessa
At approximately 10:14 on Saturday, October 7, 2023, Pecos Emergency Services and the Pecos...
Explosion kills 2 in Pecos Saturday
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Midland is getting a zoo.
Midland is getting a zoo

Latest News

FILE - Shown is a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Goodbye to more DVDs? Best Buy plans to phase out sales of physical movies in the coming months
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at the annual meeting of the Valdai...
North Korea delivered 1,000 containers of military equipment, munitions to Russia for Ukraine war, US says
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms
Trinity School of Midland
“Trinity 4″ filing lawsuit against city of Midland, Midland County, District Attorney and MPD detective
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Israeli military says it has carried out small raids into Gaza Strip