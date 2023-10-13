FBI El Paso Division: Middle East events not a credible threat to West Texas communities

Federal Bureau of Investigations
Federal Bureau of Investigations(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EL PASO, Texas (KOSA) - Fighting in Israel and Gaza has caused cities around the world to ramp up security, especially after former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal called for protests across the Muslim world on Friday the 13th.

In the U.S., officials are warning that every threat will be taken seriously.

The FBI El Paso Division said in regards to the Oct. 13 Call for Action, that they are working closely with local authorities to prevent any harm to West Texas communities.

Across the nation, other FBI branches have released similar warnings.

