FBI El Paso Division: Middle East events not a credible threat to West Texas communities

EL PASO, Texas (KOSA) - Fighting in Israel and Gaza has caused cities around the world to ramp up security, especially after former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal called for protests across the Muslim world on Friday the 13th.

In the U.S., officials are warning that every threat will be taken seriously.

“FBI El Paso Division has been in touch with local communities around West Texas, to reassure them we are tracking closely the events in the Middle East. At this time, the FBI does not have any credible and specific intelligence indicating a threat to our West Texas communities. Hate crimes and violence against members of any community will not be tolerated. We remind the public to report any suspicious or threatening activity to tips.fbi.gov.”

The FBI El Paso Division said in regards to the Oct. 13 Call for Action, that they are working closely with local authorities to prevent any harm to West Texas communities.

“The FBI is aware of open-source reports about calls for global action on Friday, October 13th that may lead to demonstrations in communities throughout the United States. FBI El Paso is working closely with our law enforcement partners in West Texas to share information and identify and disrupt any threats that may emerge. As always, we take seriously any tips or leads we receive regarding potential threats and investigate them rigorously to determine their credibility. The FBI encourages members of the public to remain vigilant and report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement.”

Across the nation, other FBI branches have released similar warnings.

“While the FBI does not have specific and credible intelligence indicating a threat to the United States stemming from the Hamas attacks in Israel, we are closely monitoring unfolding events and will share relevant information with our state, local, federal and international law enforcement, intelligence and homeland security partners to ensure they are prepared for any impacts to public safety. We will not hesitate to adjust our security posture, as appropriate, to protect the American people. We are closely coordinating with our counterparts in the region as well as other international partners. Through our Legal Attache' office in Israel, FBI personnel are working with our partners on the ground to locate and identify any impacted Americans. Reports of deceased, injured, or missing Americans are being treated with the utmost urgency and aggressively investigated. The FBI's Victim Services Division is coordinating with the Department of State to assist, as necessary, with family engagement."

