CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, October 14th, 2023

Fall-like conditions continue
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, October 14th, 2023: After a mild end to the week, the weekend looks to be even better weather-wise.

Temperatures across the region Saturday will be quite chilly to start with early morning lows down into the 40s and 50s. If you have any plans in the morning, you might want to grab a light jacket. Temperatures will warm into the 70s for the majority of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 73°. Skies will be sunny and conditions will be dry and quiet throughout the day. Conditions will be absolutely wonderful for the annular solar eclipse and there shouldn’t be any issues weather-wise for viewing the eclipse.

Conditions will remain relatively “fall-like” through the week with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. It will also be mostly dry through the week which isn’t the best news when it comes to our drought situation. We are tracking another front to move through next Thursday ticking up rain chances just a smidge. Overall, the week ahead doesn’t look too bad.

