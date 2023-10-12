What to know before this weekends Annular Solar Eclipse

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Mark your calendars and alarms for this Saturday, October 14th at 11:43 AM because that will be the best time to view the annular solar eclipse and the only one in the next 50 years.

If you’ve ever looked at a West Texas sky you know it’s something out of this world. And come Saturday, October 14th that will hold as we will have front-row seats to the annular solar eclipse.

“And we’ve just been very fortunate that it’s going to be right over our heads this time,” said David Lasater, Director of Blakemore Planetarium at the Museum of the Southwest

And it’s not going to be just West Texans taking a look at the eclipse.

Some people are traveling not just from across the state or region but from across the country to come to see this eclipse.

“You have folks from so many different cities coming to view it. You have folks from different scientific education communities coming to see it as well. It’s a big melting pot” said Lasater

There are two different types of eclipses.

The first one is a total eclipse. A total eclipse is when the moon passes between the sun and Earth just at the right time.

What we will be seeing on Saturday is an annular, or “ring of fire,” eclipse which occurs when the moon is in front of the sun, creating a circle of light with darkness in the middle.

And the last time we had an eclipse like this was back in 2017 but the next visible one for us won’t be for another 50 years.

“There’s not going to be another one like this for a long time so folks here in the Permian basin have a prime opportunity to be able to see it here in this area without having to do a whole lot of travel,” said Lasater

If you want to look at the eclipse the planetarium will be having an event for the annular eclipse starting Saturday at 9 AM.

