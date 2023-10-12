West Plains football ranked in top 10 in the state for first time ever

West Plains Dawson Hall celebrates sack against Hereford.
West Plains Dawson Hall celebrates sack against Hereford.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves football team has been on an incredible run since the season opening loss to Bushland.

The Wolves have won six straight games, including wins over the last three weeks against three different undefeated, ranked opponents.

All three of those wins over top area teams have been by three scores or more. Those wins have put Wolves head coach Adam Cummings and his talented young team inside the top 10 rankings for 4A Division II for the first time ever.

“That’s a testament to our kids. They’ve used that as motivation.” Cummings said. “Honestly, they’ll continue to use it as motivation. Now that they’re there, we’ve talked to them about, ‘Hey, you’ve got it, now you gotta continue to earn it and keep that.’”

The West Plains offense has been nearly unstoppable all season long, posting at least 40 points in all six of their games that weren’t cut short due to weather.

The win over Seminole in what many were calling the de facto district title game has the Wolves riding high, but matchups against Levelland, Perryton, and Borger still stand between them and a district championship.

“You’ve got three more games of district play and all three of those are equally as important in terms of trying to obtain a district title.” Cummings said. “Our approach and our routine is not going to change week-to-week, day-to-day.”

Of their final three games this season, two will come on the road. The only home game remaining in the regular season will come on October 19th against the Perryton Rangers.

The Wolves game this Friday against Levelland will be audio streamed on TPSNSports.com.

