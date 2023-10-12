TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes of I-20 near FM 1053 backed up

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two crashes in the Eastbound lanes of I-20 have led to traffic diversions.

Law Enforcement and TxDOT are clearing the roads and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

A CBS7 reporter on the scene says that a truck crashed into the median causing traffic to back up about four miles near FM 1053.

CBS7 will keep you updated on this traffic alert.

