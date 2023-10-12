One family’s mission to bring awareness to domestic violence

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The National Domestic Violence Hotline says more than 12 million men and women are victims of physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner every year.

Tonya Allen died because of a domestic violence incident, leaving behind three children. Now 18 years after she died, the Allen family is still hurting.

Eric Tuttle is married to Tonya’s sister and now tells her story to his football players and girls’ basketball players.

Eric never knew Tonya, but he feels the importance of her story just the same.

Being with them and learning the situation through our relationship kinda helped me understand that there definitely needs to be awareness for this cause and there definitely needs to be her story told.

The National Domestic Violence hotline says almost half of all men and women in the U.S. have experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

They are not alone. They are not without help. There’s always someone there who is, if nothing else, willing to sit with them and just let them be calm and let them have a safe place.

People who hurt a partner through domestic violence hurt more than just the one person.

I think even the abusers need to be more aware of like everyone they will hurt because they just think they’re getting that one person, or maybe they’re doing it to someone else, but they have so many other people around that situation that they’re gonna hurt.

And they are hurting for life…

My mom doesn’t get to see my prom dress… she didn’t get to see that. She doesn’t get to see my wedding dress. She didn’t get to see Cameron and Emily’s prom or their weddings or their kids. She won’t get to see whatever amazing things they do… and it’s still so unfair.

It’s almost scary for me because that was my dad. And it’s harder to find relationships sometimes because that thought’s in the back of your head.

As a coach on the Big Spring football team, Eric Tuttle wants his players to know how serious of an issue domestic violence is.

Every October he tells Tonya’s story to his players and the team wears purple for domestic violence awareness.

I think it just opens their eyes and then they realize when they put on the purple socks or the purple ribbon what they’re playing for and what their raising awareness from.

Over 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the US have experienced rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

So when you have a room full of 40 kids and you say “1 in 4” you can just do the math right there and you know there’s gonna be a number of kids in that room that have probably witnessed it or had that it with them in a relationship.

The family’s goal in telling Tonya’s story is to help one person out of a bad situation. If they can do that, then they feel they’ve made a difference, whether that is getting the victim out or stopping the abuser before it starts.

I wish I could just show the aftermath. If there’s kids involved, I wish I could show them what that kid’s life is gonna be forever.

If you are thinking about taking out your anger on your partner or if you are a victim of domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). For further resources, visit their website at https://www.thehotline.org/

