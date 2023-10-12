O&G leaders met at UTPB to talk energy evolution

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oil and gas industry leaders gathered at UTPB Wednesday morning to share their ideas.

The event was called Energy Talks, which is inspired by TED Talks. Hosted by the Shale Oil & Gas Magazine, the series of speakers talked about the evolution of the industry.

This was the first talk in the Energy Talk series. Organizers said they decided to hold it at UTPB because of the student talent pipeline, as well as its location in the Permian Basin, an energy hub.

“Everybody knows that energy starts in the Permian Basin and it is still very very important globally, as well as in the United states,” said Kym Bolado, president of Energy Network Media Group.

All speakers said that the future of energy isn’t transitioning from oil and gas just yet. Rather, they think energy production is evolving.

“We’re actually evolving into incorporating more and we’re also doing it in more greener ways, lowering our carbon footprint. So, to me, it’s an evolution,” Bolado said.

That’s why six speakers, plus UTPB academics and students, gathered at the campus library to discuss their ideas.

“This is a great opportunity for our students, faculty and staff to really get firsthand insight on the future of energy,” said Jacqui Gore, vice president of community engagement at UTPB.

Topics ranged from reducing emissions to improving the quality of life in the Permian basin. The Permian Strategic Partnership’s Casey Yates said the latter is necessary to support 190,000 more jobs they predict will be created in the Permian Basin by 2040.

“Investment is needed in our community across education, healthcare, workforce, safe roads and housing to really bring the workforce that we need in our region,” Yates said.

Other companies, like Halliburton Labs, came to make connections. They’re playing a part in the evolution when they help energy startups grow by sharing resources, Managing Director Dale Winger said.

“A lot of the new energy technologies have not yet contemplated and navigated all of those things to be affordable, reliable and secure, ‘Winger said. “But we have the expertise in the industry and with Halliburton Labs, we’re helping connect some of those pieces.”

All speakers also said that energy needs are growing in our country and beyond. Most speakers said they want to advance the oil and gas role in that.

“We need to be actively discussing with our friends.. our neighbors and our relatives in other parts of Texas if we want the success that the Permian Basin is enjoying to continue for decades in the future,” said Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association.

All of Wednesday’s talks will eventually be produced into educational videos.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.