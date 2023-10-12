Memorial Wall Ceremony

By Armando Gomez
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Odessa hosted the Memorial Wall ceremony at City Hall this afternoon.

Today’s ceremony was to honor the lives and memories of the city’s departed colleagues.

The community came together to be a part of wall ceremony.

“he gave his whole self to the city and he was really a kind gentleman christian man.” said odessa resident diana line

they didn’t want their hard work to be forgotten.

families were given flowers at the end of the ceremony.

about over two-hundred people were honored at this ceremony.

