“Grow Odessa” donates land to Ector County ISD

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ector County ISD has announced that it is receiving a gift of land from an organization called “Grow Odessa”.

The property is 37.9 acres intended to be the location of ECISD’s planned career and technical education building.

The facility will train ECISD students in a variety of trades to make them career-ready when they graduate.

“It is a testament to them understanding the power and potential that can happen when we invest in children, and certainly the partnership that we have with them,” Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said. “It is further evidence that when the business community and the education community come together, kids win.”

Dr. Scott Muri also says there are new plans for Ector College Prep Middle School as well.

The school is currently operated by Third Future Schools.

Dr. Muri says that ECISD is grateful for the work they have done. Saying that the organization turned the school around.

Muri said that the school will be brought back into the district’s portfolio beginning July 1st, 2024.

