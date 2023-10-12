Game of the Week: Panhandle and Stratford face off in battle of undefeateds

PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Stratford and Panhandle are two of the only undefeated teams left in the Texas Panhandle, but not for long.

The Elks and Panthers will play on Friday to determine who remains first place in the district, and each team has had this date circled for a long time.

I don’t mind saying this. For me, Stratford’s kind of been the gauge for us, when we play these guys. Where do we rank, as far as physicality goes, with the teams that are considered very, very physical? I feel like we’ve closed that gap.

In a game that many have deemed the de facto district championship, both teams know the implications.

It’s going to represent the classic Texas Friday night football game. This is what it’s all about. This is what people think about when they imagine what it’s like to be at a Friday night game in the state of Texas.

Stratford has beaten Panhandle two years in a row, and outside of already-important playoff implications, as a Stratford graduate, Panhandle Head Coach Dane Ashley knows what this game means to the fans.

Man, it’s important to the town. It is really, really important to the town. I remember being in high school... if you lost the game, you did not want to be out in town, because you were going to hear about it. Expectations are high, but the kids in Stratford love playing football.

The only guarantee is that they can’t both stay undefeated, and whoever wins will pave a path toward a potential district title.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.