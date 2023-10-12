Game of the Week: Panhandle and Stratford face off in battle of undefeateds

PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Stratford and Panhandle are two of the only undefeated teams left in the Texas Panhandle, but not for long.

The Elks and Panthers will play on Friday to determine who remains first place in the district, and each team has had this date circled for a long time.

In a game that many have deemed the de facto district championship, both teams know the implications.

Stratford has beaten Panhandle two years in a row, and outside of already-important playoff implications, as a Stratford graduate, Panhandle Head Coach Dane Ashley knows what this game means to the fans.

The only guarantee is that they can’t both stay undefeated, and whoever wins will pave a path toward a potential district title.

