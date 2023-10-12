ECUD President Tommy Ervin given ultimatum by Ector County DA

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County District Attorney’s Office has issued an ultimatum to ECUD President Tommy Ervin, according to our partners at the Odessa American.

ECUD President Tommy Ervin has until October 19th to provide evidence that he was pardoned for dealing cocaine and methamphetamine in 1975 or resign.

If he doesn’t district attorney Dusty Gallivan will file a petition to have Ervin removed from office by a judge.

“I’m still gathering information about good, bad and ugly I mean if I resign then what do I do for ECUD cuz I’m not going away,” said Ervin.

Ervin says he has not made up his mind on his decision.

“I’m still going to be helping people in West Odessa get an alternate water source and whatever I need to do to keep West Odessa people, ECUD customers from having to deal with what we’re having to deal with the city,” said Ervin.

Ervin says he was given a pardon but doesn’t have it.

In the midst of the news, today was ECUD’s annual meeting where they were supposed to elect their officers.

“They had a quorum today and they tabled that so they failed to fulfill their duty as board members,” said Former Board Member Will Kappauf.

Kappauf says in order to amend the bylaws, you must post a statement about what you’re going to change and you need a 4/5 vote for approval. Neither of those were fulfilled.

“They made the motion even after being advised they were in violation of their own by-laws. I don’t know what they are, they are either incompetent or corrupt or just don’t care,” said Kappauf.

Ervin was not in attendance at today’s meeting and says he was unaware of the events that occurred.

“This has been the same thing since I got involved with ECUD, it’s been the same thing over and over again. They have a blatant disregard for the rules and they think they can’t be touched. Now that’s still the case, the president of the board is still the president,” said Kappauf.

Ervin says he has worked hard for ECUD so he wonders what the goal is in having him removed and assumes it’s something bigger than just that.

