ECSO get approval for an advanced dispatch system

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a new piece of technology to help officers respond quicker to accurate locations.

The Ector County Commissioners voted in favor of a new CAD system, which stands for computer aided dispatch.

The ECSO have been trying to install this system for two years.

Now that it’s been approved and they have the funding for it, they say it will not only benefit officers and residents, but also the dispatchers who are currently understaffed.

“We can pinpoint where those deputies are before. When a call comes in and they can send the closest deputy, which is going to take time off that response time. And that’s a very important thing when we go into an emergency call.” said Ector County Sheriff, Mike Griffis.

Currently the dispatchers are required to ask callers for information to identify the location of the people who need assistance, but this new system will change all of that.

“We’ll be able to see every call that we’ve been there for, who we’ve dealt with, so in case there’s anybody who has any aggravated assaults or anything, you know. They can be prepared for that.” said Ector County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant, Christina McKinney.

With the new system. The ECSO hopes to reduce location inaccuracies when sending out first responders.

Some of the other benefits include being able to see if people have a record of being violent so that officers know before responding.

Lt. McKinney said they also have plans that involve working with the Odessa Police Department.

“The city is talking about getting the same system as us. So we’ll be able to use it in conjuncture, together. We’ll be able to get all that information to each other. Which is going to be amazing for the city of Odessa and the whole of Ector County.” said Lt. McKinney.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.