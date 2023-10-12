Day 2: WTX Professional Women’s Symposium

WTX Women's Symposium Day 2
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 12, 2023
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Mary Kate Hamilton and Patsy Casas were at the WTX Professional Women’s Symposium as featured emcees for day 2 of the WTX Professional Women’s Symposium.

Mary Kate was at the sessions this morning including My Lane, My Destination.

The Midland Chamber of Commerce says the conference’s goal is to equip and inspire female entrepreneurs to reach their professional goals, grow as a leader, and inspire others.

