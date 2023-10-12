ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, October 13th, 2023: Jason Voorhees won’t be making it into our forecast, but rather another dose of fall! A cold front will be pushing into our area early Friday morning and throw us for a drop on our temperature roller coaster.

In contrast to Thursday’s summer-like weather, Friday will start off fresh, in the mid- to- upper 50s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 79°F. Area-wide, highs will be in the 70s and warm up the further south you go, with Presidio still stuck with a high near 90°F. Conditions will be quiet with lots of blue sky and sunshine throughout the day. Unfortunately, this cold front won’t be bringing us any rain, but it will make for some crisp and beautiful weather conditions for the annular solar eclipse on Saturday morning, with lows into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Looking at the extended forecast, temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s and eventually climb into the 80s before another cold front arrives Wednesday night. Enjoy the cooler weather and solar eclipse this weekend, I know I will!

