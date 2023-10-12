CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, October 13th, 2023

Riding on the drop...
Watch CBS7 News at 4 p.m.
By Craig Stewart
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, October 13th, 2023: Jason Voorhees won’t be making it into our forecast, but rather another dose of fall! A cold front will be pushing into our area early Friday morning and throw us for a drop on our temperature roller coaster.

In contrast to Thursday’s summer-like weather, Friday will start off fresh, in the mid- to- upper 50s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 79°F. Area-wide, highs will be in the 70s and warm up the further south you go, with Presidio still stuck with a high near 90°F. Conditions will be quiet with lots of blue sky and sunshine throughout the day. Unfortunately, this cold front won’t be bringing us any rain, but it will make for some crisp and beautiful weather conditions for the annular solar eclipse on Saturday morning, with lows into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Looking at the extended forecast, temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s and eventually climb into the 80s before another cold front arrives Wednesday night. Enjoy the cooler weather and solar eclipse this weekend, I know I will!

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Midland Police arrest two for murder
Multiple crashes reported in Odessa
Multiple crashes reported on I-20 in Odessa
Texas Size Garage Sale
Texas Sized Garage Sale coming October 13
The Mexia Police department found a dead body at a local business.
Two people found dead in Midland County
At approximately 10:14 on Saturday, October 7, 2023, Pecos Emergency Services and the Pecos...
Explosion kills 2 in Pecos Saturday

Latest News

Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, October 12th, 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, October 11th, 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, October 10th, 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, October 9th, 2023