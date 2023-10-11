Where does West Texas begin and where does it end?

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast.
By Noe Ortega
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST TEXAS, Texas (KOSA) -There are 254 counties in Texas and only a small amount of them are in West Texas.

But what is considered West Texas? People have different opinions on where it begins and where it ends.

Midland College Professor Michael Makowsky considers Midland and Odessa the center of West Texas. And every other county or city that depends on them for things like airport, news entertainment and more is also considered West Texas.

“In the middle of the 20th century, Abilene might be considered West Texas, but today. In the 21st century, Midland-Odessa really represent the core of what we know as West Texas.” said Michael Makowsky.

Even though many other areas that don’t depend on Midland-Odessa are still considered west texas, Makowsky says as a Midland resident, he sees things differently.

“You can look at a map and go well that’s in the western part of the state. So we’re going to call it West Texas. But for residents of these different regions, we’re pretty attune to differences say between Lubbock and Midland. Where an outsider might not see those differences.” said Makowsky.

Makowsky highlighted the areas that he believes are considered West Texas.

He also said that around 70% of the population in West Texas is Midland-Odessa.

We asked multiple residents that gave different answers. Some considered El Paso West Texas, some say Lubbock is also West Texas.

In case people consider the Permian Basin and West Texas the same, Makowsky says though they’re similar, there are differences.

“Then I would argue that there are parts of West Texas particularly going into the TransPecos which is going to include the Davis mountains and you as far southwest as Big Bend. We would not call those areas the Permian Basin. So certainly there’s some overlap, but they’re not one in the same” said Makowsky.

Markowsky said that there’s around 29 counties that are either part or fully considered West Texas and that’s going to equal to around 34-thousand square miles.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Midland Police arrest two for murder
The Mexia Police department found a dead body at a local business.
Two people found dead in Midland County
Texas Size Garage Sale
Texas Sized Garage Sale coming October 13
Multiple crashes reported in Odessa
Multiple crashes reported on I-20 in Odessa
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

Totaled bus may slow dog rescue transports for West Texas nonprofit
The bus was totaled during a transport in Iowa. All bus passengers, including dogs and drivers,...
Totaled bus may slow dog rescue transports for West Texas nonprofit
MISD bond planning committee member talks why he believes the MISD bond should pass
MISD bond planning committee member talks why he believes the MISD bond should pass
30 for 30 finale
Odessa College honors 30 for 30 Challenge winners