Where does West Texas begin and where does it end?

WEST TEXAS, Texas (KOSA) -There are 254 counties in Texas and only a small amount of them are in West Texas.

But what is considered West Texas? People have different opinions on where it begins and where it ends.

Midland College Professor Michael Makowsky considers Midland and Odessa the center of West Texas. And every other county or city that depends on them for things like airport, news entertainment and more is also considered West Texas.

“In the middle of the 20th century, Abilene might be considered West Texas, but today. In the 21st century, Midland-Odessa really represent the core of what we know as West Texas.” said Michael Makowsky.

Even though many other areas that don’t depend on Midland-Odessa are still considered west texas, Makowsky says as a Midland resident, he sees things differently.

“You can look at a map and go well that’s in the western part of the state. So we’re going to call it West Texas. But for residents of these different regions, we’re pretty attune to differences say between Lubbock and Midland. Where an outsider might not see those differences.” said Makowsky.

Makowsky highlighted the areas that he believes are considered West Texas.

He also said that around 70% of the population in West Texas is Midland-Odessa.

We asked multiple residents that gave different answers. Some considered El Paso West Texas, some say Lubbock is also West Texas.

In case people consider the Permian Basin and West Texas the same, Makowsky says though they’re similar, there are differences.

“Then I would argue that there are parts of West Texas particularly going into the TransPecos which is going to include the Davis mountains and you as far southwest as Big Bend. We would not call those areas the Permian Basin. So certainly there’s some overlap, but they’re not one in the same” said Makowsky.

Markowsky said that there’s around 29 counties that are either part or fully considered West Texas and that’s going to equal to around 34-thousand square miles.

