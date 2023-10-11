West Texas Professional Women’s Symposium

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Mary Kate Hamilton and Patsy Casas were at the WTX Professional Women’s Symposium as featured emcees on Wednesday.

Things have already kicked off a the Bush Convention Center in downtown Midland.

The Midland Chamber of Commerce says the conference’s goal is to equip and inspire female entrepreneurs to reach their professional goals, grow as a leader, and inspire others.

CBS7′s Mary Kate Hamilton will be live again on Thursday from the event.

