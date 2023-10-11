Terrell County Sheriffs Office reacts to migrant death

Terrell County Sherrif's Office reacts to migrant death
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TERRELL, Texas (KOSA) - Terrell County Sheriffs found the body of an illegal migrant. The sheriff’s office says its the eighth body recovered this year.

The sheriff’s office says last year there were 17 known deaths of people trying to cross the border illegally.

The remains were found about 10 miles outside of Dryden in a remote part of the county. Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland says the person likely died earlier in the year.

“We don’t want to see anyone die,” Cleveland said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re crossing legally, illegally what they’re doing. A loss of life is sad. And it’s put a lot of constraints on us here locally not just in our community but we assist border patrol tremendously.”

Sheriff Cleveland says deaths have increased over the past two years.

