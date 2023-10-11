Randall football gives insight into bounce back win over Dumas

Randall junior WR/CB RJ Matthews answers media questions on Tuesday.
Randall junior WR/CB RJ Matthews answers media questions on Tuesday.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders opened up district play with an impressive 14-13 win over Dumas.

The win marked a huge bounce back for the Raiders after the big loss to Canadian in the non-district finale.

The district opener came down to the wire, but Randall gutted out a nail-biting one-point victory.

The Raiders defense made multiple key stops in the redzone to keep the Demons out of the endzone and come out of Dumas with a 1-0 start to district action.

“That was a huge bounces back for [our defense] from what happened the week before.” Raiders head coach Dan Sherwood said on Tuesday. “For them to be able to flush that away, it’s hard for kids to be able to do that. For them to be able to take their business, get a 4th down stop, a couple goalline stands, I’m extremely proud of them.”

“We definitely came back, practiced hard.” Junior cornerback and wide receiver RJ Matthews said of how the Raiders responded ahead of the Dumas came. “Our practice week was crazy. It was probably the best week we ever had.”

District play continues this week as Randall welcomes in the Pampa Harvesters.

Pampa comes in off of last week’s loss to Hereford.

That game will be Friday at Happy State Bank Stadium and will be streamed live on TPSN.

