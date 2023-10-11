Midland is getting a zoo

By Alexandra Macia
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland is getting a zoo. The zoo is meant to be an educational and interactive experience, an  idea years in the works, started by Midlander’s.

The zoo will be  51 acres, a little smaller than Fort Worth’s but bigger than Abilene’s, on the Nueva Vista Golf Club Property…

“What we’re going for in our species is a highly interactive species meaning something you can interact with in some way,” said President of Zoo Midland Jeff Beard.

Climate is the biggest concern so the animals will be similar to those in zoos nearby.

“You plan for specific general species if that makes sense so you plan for hoof stock, you plan for canine, you plan for birds, you plan for reptiles, you plan for bugs,” said Beard.

The opening date is expected mid 2027. They already have a zookeeper with 30 plus years of experience.

“We have plans for a giraffe and so you can feed giraffe romaine lettuce and they have a big purple tongue, it’s a lot of fun for kids and adults alike to see that giraffe the way they eat and learn about how it browses,” said Beard.

Plans include over 600 trees so there’s plenty of shade, with 26 artificial trees.

Funding for the non-profit is coming from community donations.

