Midland High School Wide Receiver Alex Gonzalez pursuing a career in acting.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland High school senior wide receiver Alex Gonzalez usually plays in front of thousands of football fans under the Friday night lights but he is also known as an actor.

Alex Gonzalez has won individual awards from the UIL for his acting skills, and he is a prominent player for Midland high school football team.

Alex Gonzalez auditioned for movies and tv when he was six years old.

Midland high’s acting director has been mentoring him since he was in elementary school.

“Now, it’s just something that I have found fun since I was a little kid. The directors at Midland high have sort of been close to me since I was a young age. They have been mentoring me and helping me” said Midland High School Football player Alex Gonzalez.

Alex led Midland high theater to the UIL state championship after being the lead actor in the acting play.

His hunger for a win is on the gridiron and on stage.

He hopes to win major acting awards in his future.

“I really want to win an Oscar. I want to be on the big screen on Broadway. Anything that I could do to be proud of and have fun doing.” said Alex Gonzalez

In his freshman year, he stepped away from football because he felt too much pressure to do both things at once.

“I started to feel something different about it, not like a burden but like something that I wasn’t looking forward to. I knew something was wrong. I knew it wasn’t something to feel. So, I thought it was time to take a break and regather myself.” said Alex Gonzalez

But after taking a break, he spoke with Coach Fortune about his interest in playing football again.

Since rejoining the team Alex has been valuable to the team.

“Came out for football this past offseason. We are happy to have him. He has been a tremendous leader, a tremendous role model for the younger bulldogs and our team as well, the way he works.” Midland High School Football Head Coach Thad Fortune.

Alex is graduating in May, and he is applying to multiple acting schools to continue his acting career.

