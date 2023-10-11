MCH offers a heart scan for 75 dollars

(KOSA)
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the CDC, every year almost 700,000 people die in the US from some type of heart-related disease.

That’s one in every five deaths in the US.

Because of this Medical Center Hospital is doing its part to make sure anyone who wants their health checked out has access to the resources to do so.

“Everybody’s heart here at Medical Center Hospital is a big priority,” said Marlin Reaves, CT Technologist

On average it can cost around a thousand dollars to get a CT scan, blood work to get your cholesterol looked at, and a calcium score.

But at Medical Center Hospital, you can get all that and a report by a cardiologist for just $75.

“It’s good for everybody, it’s not just a certain age or certain person that should have it. We find people that have worked out their whole life and did everything right and we still find that they had a reason to go see a cardiologist” said Reaves

MCH sees around 12- 15 patients a day from all across West Texas getting their hearts looked at for any possible diseases with ages ranging from young to old, past smokers to people who’ve never smoked, and even everyday gym goers.

The CT scan detects what can’t be felt.

To schedule an appointment, call 432-640-2255 and the website is MCHODESSA.COM/HEARTSCAN.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Midland Police arrest two for murder
The Mexia Police department found a dead body at a local business.
Two people found dead in Midland County
Texas Size Garage Sale
Texas Sized Garage Sale coming October 13
Multiple crashes reported in Odessa
Multiple crashes reported on I-20 in Odessa
At approximately 10:14 on Saturday, October 7, 2023, Pecos Emergency Services and the Pecos...
Explosion kills 2 in Pecos Saturday

Latest News

WTX Women Symposium
West Texas Professional Women’s Symposium
Mary Kate Hamilton Live at the WTX Professional Women's Symposium
Mary Kate Hamilton Live at the WTX Professional Women's Symposium
Terell County Sheriff reacts to migrant death
Terrell County Sheriffs Office reacts to migrant death
Terell County Sheriff reacts to migrant death
Terrell County Sherrif's Office reacts to migrant death