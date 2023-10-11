MCH offers a heart scan for 75 dollars

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the CDC, every year almost 700,000 people die in the US from some type of heart-related disease.

That’s one in every five deaths in the US.

Because of this Medical Center Hospital is doing its part to make sure anyone who wants their health checked out has access to the resources to do so.

“Everybody’s heart here at Medical Center Hospital is a big priority,” said Marlin Reaves, CT Technologist

On average it can cost around a thousand dollars to get a CT scan, blood work to get your cholesterol looked at, and a calcium score.

But at Medical Center Hospital, you can get all that and a report by a cardiologist for just $75.

“It’s good for everybody, it’s not just a certain age or certain person that should have it. We find people that have worked out their whole life and did everything right and we still find that they had a reason to go see a cardiologist” said Reaves

MCH sees around 12- 15 patients a day from all across West Texas getting their hearts looked at for any possible diseases with ages ranging from young to old, past smokers to people who’ve never smoked, and even everyday gym goers.

The CT scan detects what can’t be felt.

To schedule an appointment, call 432-640-2255 and the website is MCHODESSA.COM/HEARTSCAN.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.