ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, October 12th, 2023: It’s feeling more like summer outside than fall, but the good news is fall will make a return for the end of the week and into the weekend.

It will be another hot, summer-like day Thursday with high temperatures across the region in the 80s and 90s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 91°. Conditions will be quiet with lots of blue sky and sunshine throughout the day. Although conditions will be quiet, they will be windy. Gusts across parts of the region could exceed 40 mph, make sure to secure loose objects outside and hold onto your hats and glasses. Use caution if operating a high profile vehicle. Areas of blowing dust are also expected tomorrow with the increased winds.

The good news is that on the heels of the summer-like conditions, a cold front will push through the region Thursday into Friday helping to drop temperatures to more fall-like conditions for the end of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures will be back into the 70s through the beginning of next week before temperatures see a bit of a warm up with highs into the 80s before dropping back into the 70s. The bad news is that through the extended, conditions look to remain dry which isn’t good news for the drought and our already historically low yearly precipitation. Enjoy the cooler weather this weekend, I know I will!

