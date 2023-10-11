CASA of the Permian Basin Area needs more volunteers to advocate for children
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - When a CASA volunteer takes on a case, they are the voice for the children in the courtroom and the eyes and ears for the judge outside of the courtroom.
There are typically at least 200 children in the CPS system just in Ector County and not enough CASA volunteers to make sure every child’s needs are met in childcare cases.
CASA of the Permian Basin Area held an event on Thursday to teach people more about what it is like to be a volunteer.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate.
That means you are assigned to a case and work with the judge to look out for the child’s best interest, acting as the judge’s eyes and ears outside of the courtroom.
All you need to be a volunteer is to be at least 21 years old and pass CPS and criminal checks.
CASAs work with every person involved in the case including the child to determine what decision is in the best interest of the child.
They also keep in mind where the child goes to school, any medical care or therapy and more.
It can also be rewarding and fun for the volunteers, especially if you already enjoy working with children.
McDavid realizes that being a CASA volunteer is more than a hobby. She does it because the children need someone to advocate on their behalf.
For more information about how to become a volunteer, visit their website at https://casapba.org/
