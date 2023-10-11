CASA of the Permian Basin Area needs more volunteers to advocate for children

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - When a CASA volunteer takes on a case, they are the voice for the children in the courtroom and the eyes and ears for the judge outside of the courtroom.

There are typically at least 200 children in the CPS system just in Ector County and not enough CASA volunteers to make sure every child’s needs are met in childcare cases.

CASA of the Permian Basin Area held an event on Thursday to teach people more about what it is like to be a volunteer.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate.

That means you are assigned to a case and work with the judge to look out for the child’s best interest, acting as the judge’s eyes and ears outside of the courtroom.

It’s really important to be a CASA volunteer because Ector County remains one of the highest-rated removal counties in Texas per capita.

All you need to be a volunteer is to be at least 21 years old and pass CPS and criminal checks.

If you can do that and you have a desire to give back to your community and help children, you can be a volunteer. You don’t have to have any special skills or training coming into it. We provide 30 hours of training and then we follow you the length of your case to ensure your success for the children’s success.

CASAs work with every person involved in the case including the child to determine what decision is in the best interest of the child.

We need more volunteers to represent the kiddos to make sure that all their needs are being met. It might not always be what the kid wants, but we want to make sure that they’re taken care of.

They also keep in mind where the child goes to school, any medical care or therapy and more.

It can also be rewarding and fun for the volunteers, especially if you already enjoy working with children.

I was a school teacher for 25 years here in ECISD and I retired. I like working with kids, so I figured I’d give it a try.

McDavid realizes that being a CASA volunteer is more than a hobby. She does it because the children need someone to advocate on their behalf.

The kids need you… because it’s lots and lots of kids out there in situations where they need some help… they need that voice.

For more information about how to become a volunteer, visit their website at https://casapba.org/

