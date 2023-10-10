Totaled bus may slow dog rescue transports for West Texas nonprofit

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Iowa crash that totaled a bus could put one West Texas dog rescue’s efforts in jeopardy.

Dog Rescue R Us is a nonprofit who transports a bus full of dogs to northern states every two weeks. In an effort to retire their old bus, the rescue purchased a new one. That new bus was totaled last week.

The dogs and people on the bus are OK, but the rescue spent thousands on the new bus. While the rescue will try to continue, this crash has the potential to slow down their efforts.

It’s the animals who will suffer the most from the loss of the bus. Fewer transports to other states means fewer dogs can be rescued. Like most animal facilities in West Texas, Dog Rescue R Us doesn’t have any more room, said Dolly Hinsz, the operations director.

“We are so incredibly full as it is now that we count on these transports to be able to do that. Without the bus, we don’t have a way to transport,” Hinsz said. “Our transports are large enough that we fill those buses so it would take a train of cars to be able to get all those dogs up there.”

The rescue had put about $5,000 into retrofitting their newer bus with kennels and a bed for the driver.

“We’re not going to get to save any of that because it’s in Iowa and we’re here,” Hinsz said. “It’s going to cost money just to go up there to try and get the kennels out of there and that kind of thing. So we just need to start over and make it happen somehow or another.”

the rescue is going to try and make do for their transport next week.

“We have another bus. It’s an older bus. We’re going to have to put another $1,500 into that just to get it up on the road and running next Thursday,” Hinsz said.

The rescue puts about 8,000 miles on their bus each month. That old bus was meant to be retired.

“In order to keep doing what we’re doing, we’ve got to get a bus that’s going to be able to take the miles,” Hinsz said. “We’ve put a lot, a lot of miles on our current yellow bus.”

They say they’ve driven about 13,000 dogs to rescues in other states in the last four-and-a-half years.

In the meantime, donations for a new bus and more fosters will offset some of the negative impacts of the bus crash, said Jennifer Johnson, foster coordinator for the rescue.

“When we’re backed up, it messes up all of the other rescues as well,” Johnson said. “So even if we’re just a day delayed, it can affect all of those other rescues that are waiting for these dogs to get there.”'

The rescue will receive proceeds from a raffle at the Christmas Village Market at Midland’s Horseshoe Arena on Nov. 5-6 . Those tickets are on sale now for $5 at area businesses or by following these instructions. Participants do not have to attend the event to win.

