Plans for new family friendly retail and event center submitted to City of Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Boot Lake Ranch Property Owner LLC, a Midland based company owned by local residents, has submitted plans for a new family friendly gathering place at the Nueva Vista Golf Club to the City of Midland.

The new project includes waterfront dining, shopping, office space and an outdoor trail.

“The average Midland is 32 years old and that typically means that there’s young families and so that’s what we’re trying to attract and we think that there are gonna be regional and national retailers that see that and understand that,” said Adam Cunyus, Part Owner of Boot Lake Ranch Property.

“Midland has a really great parks system and a lot of parks and a lot of really good restaurants and retail spaces but not a lot of them that are so close to each other and tightly knit to one another,” said Erick Sabin of LRK Planning and Design Firm.

Also included is one acre of green space called the Central Green that can host events like a farmers market and live music.

“You can go out and do a 5k and then you can have a movie night in the Central Green after it’s over with some food trucks, things like that,” said Cunyus.

There are also plans for a lake. A public trail system will connect the entire site.

They estimate it will bring more than 100 new jobs, new sales and property tax benefits with over 300,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, office and commercial space.

This is a separate project from Zoo Midland which will be in the same vicinity. The zoo is coming to Midland mid 2027. The developers of the Preserve hope to open their retail space before then.

