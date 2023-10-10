Odessa College honors 30 for 30 Challenge winners

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College honored those who took part in the 30 for 30 challenge yesterday.

The school recognized the participants as well as 10 individuals who battled for the top prize,

Each year in October, Odessa College holds the 30 for 30 challenge. Which asks that you exercise for 30 minutes a day throughout the month of September.

“Right off the bat, it made both of my arms numb, so it was very exciting,” said Lilly Bet Hicks. " It was almost like I didn’t know how to respond. I am a mother of 4, so I don’t know how to accept anything for myself, it’s about my children, so really just in awe and surprise; shock, more like it.”

Congratulations to all who participated.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.