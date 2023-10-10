MISD bond planning committee member talks why he believes the MISD bond should pass

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On October 9th, we spoke to Wende Parsley, a former MISD teacher who spoke about the issues she has about the bond and why she believes it should not pass.

But, despite it costing 1.4 billion dollars, Austin Beam, a Midlander, wants people to recognize that money is for the future of Midland.

The average home in Midland costs just under 350,000 dollars and if the bond does not pass homeowners would see a 52-dollar decrease in their Taxes. But if the bond does pass, they would not see a change in their taxes because of the new homestead exemption which increased from 40,000 dollars to 100,000.

“We’re in a situation where we’re able to accomplish all that we want to accomplish with this bond and still not see a tax rate increase year on year and still not see our taxes go up,” said Austin Beam, Midland Resident

Austin Beam has two kids and wants the best not just for them but for every kid in Midland and believes for every kid to have a bright future that you have to invest in their future.

“We live in an incredible community that has access to the most abundant resource for providing energy throughout the world. So, we’re constantly serving other, and I think there’s this opportunity to invest in ourselves and I really wanna see my kids benefit from that just like everyone else’s kids here in Midland” said Beam

The items that are addressed on the bond include

New campuses for Midland and Legacy High School.

Convert Midland and Legacy freshman schools to middle schools and renovations to current middle schools.

Update safety and security district-wide.

A new elementary school in northeast Midland.

General maintenance across all schools.

At the moment Midland High is 95 years old while Legacy is 62 years old.

In the US the average school building is 42 years old while the average age of a building in MISD is 60.

Beam believes if the bond passes it will create better learning environments for all grades.

“This means moving our freshmen into the high schools allowing them the full high school experience like the majority of other Texas students get. Moving our 6th graders into middle school. And we’re creating more than 1400 seats for Pre-K if we wanna affect long-term student outcomes. This is our great opportunity to move forward and do that” said Beam

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.