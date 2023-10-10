Coahoma softball receives state championship rings

COAHOMA, Texas (KOSA) - The Coahoma High School softball team received their 2023 3A State Championship rings in a special ceremony Monday morning.

Back in June, Coahoma won the state title in Austin, after finishing as runner-up the year before.

It was the second state championship in program history, and was Coahoma softball’s 13th trip to state.

Watch the video to see the ring presentation, and hear from seniors Brynn Rodgers and Karleigh Burt.

