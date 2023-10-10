CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, October 11th, 2023

Reaching the peak of our roller coaster...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, October 11th, 2023
By Justin Lopez
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, October 11th, 2023: We’ll be reaching the top of our temperature roller coaster before a cold front sends us for a drop on Thursday, when Fall makes a return to the area.

Temperatures across the region remain above average on Wednesday, with many seeing highs ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Midland/Odessa are expecting to reach 91°F! The day will start off with pretty cloudy, but will become clearer as the day goes on. Conditions will remain quiet, allowing for a relatively beautiful, and oddly summer-like day!

Looking forward, a cold front will move through the region late Thursday into early Friday, sending our highs for a dive into the 70s by Friday while our lows may even drop into the upper 40s in some spots! However, rain chances look slim to none through the extended, even with the passage of the front. Luckily, the front will make way some nice, cool weather to watch the annular eclipse on Saturday!

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Midland Police arrest two for murder
The Mexia Police department found a dead body at a local business.
Two people found dead in Midland County
Texas Size Garage Sale
Texas Sized Garage Sale coming October 13
Multiple crashes reported in Odessa
Multiple crashes reported on I-20 in Odessa
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, October 10th, 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, October 9th, 2023
CBS7 News at 10 Sunday - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 10 Sunday - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 10 Saturday - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 10 Saturday - First Alert Forecast