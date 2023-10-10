ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, October 11th, 2023: We’ll be reaching the top of our temperature roller coaster before a cold front sends us for a drop on Thursday, when Fall makes a return to the area.

Temperatures across the region remain above average on Wednesday, with many seeing highs ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Midland/Odessa are expecting to reach 91°F! The day will start off with pretty cloudy, but will become clearer as the day goes on. Conditions will remain quiet, allowing for a relatively beautiful, and oddly summer-like day!

Looking forward, a cold front will move through the region late Thursday into early Friday, sending our highs for a dive into the 70s by Friday while our lows may even drop into the upper 40s in some spots! However, rain chances look slim to none through the extended, even with the passage of the front. Luckily, the front will make way some nice, cool weather to watch the annular eclipse on Saturday!

