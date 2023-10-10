Breast Cancer Awareness month: Female dogs and cats aren’t safe from breast cancer

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -It’s breast cancer awareness month. A time to bring more exposure to this disease.

However, people aren’t the only ones that suffer from this, so do animals. Mainly female dogs and cats.

Lots of older unaltered female dogs, meaning that they haven’t been spayed, can end up with breast cancer.

Which is why it’s also a good idea to get them checked if they’re not spayed.

“So, it’s a higher probability with cats, somewhere around 8- to 90 percent of unspayed female cats will get breast cancer. And about 50 percent of unspayed female dogs can get breast cancer.” said Brooke Parker, Clinic Manager at Fix West Texas.

West Texas faces many issues with animals.

Whether it’s animal cruelty or not enough space to maintain them, breast cancer is also an issue that people may not see.

It’s more common but the solution is simple.

“We really want to push to get our pets, spayed or neutered. So, we can make sure that there’s no cancer and also make sure to control the pet population.” said Parker.

Parker said breast cancer in humans is similar to breast cancer for dogs and cats.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death, just behind lung cancer. Meanwhile, cancer in its many forms is the leading cause of death in dogs and cats.

Just like every person reacts differently to diseases, dogs and cats are the same and it could be lethal.

“It just depends. You can always try to remove a tumor, but if it spreads to other areas, it can become something life altering.” said Parker.

Even if your pet does survive this disease, the toll that their bodies take is a lot, and it will shorten their lives and could lead to constant pain.

Parker said it’s also important to make sure your dogs and cats are up to date with their vaccinations to make sure they don’t get sick from other diseases.

