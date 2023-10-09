Stoppage-time goal keeps Angel City in the playoff hunt with 2-1 win over the Dash

HOUSTON (AP) — Savannah McCaskill scored the game-winner in stoppage time and Angel City stayed alive for the playoffs with a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League on Sunday.

Andressa scored for the Dash in the 44th minute with a shot from the top of the box that went through Jun Endo's legs and into the goal. It was her first NWSL goal.

Alyssa Thompson came into the game as a substitute and moments later outmaneuvered Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell for a goal in the 68th minute to pull Angel City even. McCaskill got the game winner about a minute into stoppage time.

Angel City (7-7-7) faced elimination from the playoffs with the loss but instead moved into eighth in the standings. Houston (6-7-8) dropped to 10th with the loss.

The San Diego Wave and the Portland Thorns are the only two NWSL teams to clinch playoff berths, with four spots still undecided. The Kansas City Current and the Chicago Red Stars have been eliminated.

With the playoff picture for many teams still undecided, the regular season ends next Sunday with Decision Day, when all the games will be played at the same time.

