Odessa Solid Waste last cleanup event of Fall

Fall Cleanup
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa hosted its last fall cleanup of the year over the weekend.

Odessa Solid Waste had a bulk drop-off event for residents.

People were encouraged to drop off bigger items like couches, fridges, washer-dryers, tables, and more.

This helped with an issue that the solid waste division has recently seen.

“I mean if we’re going to tell people to stop illegal dumping, and don’t put them in alleys, then we got to provide the resources,” said Jathan Escontrias, Operations Manager, Odessa Solid Waste Department. “You know for the residents to be able to dispose of this stuff. So that’s what this is. So, we actually have our citizen collection station right here off of 42nd and Golder. If you’re a resident of the city, you can bring your stuff year-end.”

The event was held at Floyd Gwin Park and a solid waste team was there as well to help throughout the day.

