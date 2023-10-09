Midland Police arrest two for murder

By Micah Allen
Oct. 9, 2023
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Oct. 9, at 1:14 a.m., Midland Police say they responded to a call at 4508 N. Big Spring Street in reference to a dead man.

When they arrived officers found the body of Raul Ortega, 25-years-old, behind the convenience store. MPD says a preliminary investigation found Ortega was fatally beaten.

Officers made two arrests in connection with the murder. Carlos Diaz Jr., 22 years old, and Angel Alvarado, 19 years old are being held in the Midland County Detention Center.

CBS7 will update this story with more information as it is known.

