Heating and cooling system installed in Midland Veterans home

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Army Veteran, Michael Paul Hall, had a brand-new air heating or cooling system installed in his home on Monday.

The system and installment were free as part of a program called “Feel The Love”. In partnership with Lennox, and The Bosworth Company. the businesses select local families who have selflessly dedicated themselves to professions such as first responders, Veterans, teachers, or nurses making a significant difference in our lives.

This program extends a helping hand to these heroes by Lennox providing a brand-new air heating or cooling system, with The Bosworth Company offering their expertise, free of charge.

Members of the community were asked to nominate a Veteran, to be the 2023 “Feel The Love” winner, and the community chose Hall.

Hall is a Purple Heart Veteran who served in Afghanistan, where he was wounded by shrapnel in an explosion. Those fragments remain in his leg.

His family, friends, and co-workers nominated him for his selfless character, unwavering commitment to providing for his family, being an exceptional husband, and an incredible father.

