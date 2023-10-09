Heating and cooling system installed in Midland Veterans home

By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Army Veteran, Michael Paul Hall, had a brand-new air heating or cooling system installed in his home on Monday.

The system and installment were free as part of a program called “Feel The Love”. In partnership with Lennox, and The Bosworth Company. the businesses select local families who have selflessly dedicated themselves to professions such as first responders, Veterans, teachers, or nurses making a significant difference in our lives.

Heating and cooling system installed in Midland Veterans home
Heating and cooling system installed in Midland Veterans home(OLIVER INF | none)

This program extends a helping hand to these heroes by Lennox providing a brand-new air heating or cooling system, with The Bosworth Company offering their expertise, free of charge.

Members of the community were asked to nominate a Veteran, to be the 2023 “Feel The Love” winner, and the community chose Hall.

Heating and cooling system installed in Midland Veterans home
Heating and cooling system installed in Midland Veterans home(none)

Hall is a Purple Heart Veteran who served in Afghanistan, where he was wounded by shrapnel in an explosion. Those fragments remain in his leg.

His family, friends, and co-workers nominated him for his selfless character, unwavering commitment to providing for his family, being an exceptional husband, and an incredible father.

Heating and cooling system installed in Midland Veterans home
Heating and cooling system installed in Midland Veterans home(none)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mexia Police department found a dead body at a local business.
Two people found dead in Midland County
Texas Size Garage Sale
Texas Sized Garage Sale coming October 13
Carlos Diaz Jr.
Midland Police arrest two for murder
Multiple crashes reported in Odessa
Multiple crashes reported on I-20 in Odessa
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

Former MISD teachers speaks any why she believes the bond wont do any good for the district
Former MISD teachers speaks any why she believes the bond wont do any good for the district
Young Professionals of Midland to relaunch
Carlos Diaz Jr.
Midland Police arrest two for murder
Gardner makes first public statement
Ector County Commissioner makes first public remarks since arrest